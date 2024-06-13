‘I Fell In Love': Sienna Miller Opens Up About Age-Gap Romance With Boyfriend Oli Green

Sienna Miller clears the air around her romance with 15 years younger boyfriend Oli Green. The star couple’s age-gap romance has been creating buzz in Hollywood. The actress, who was once pestered incessantly by the media, recently opened up about her thriving relationship with Green.

Miller opined on the way the current generation of men treats women, specifically her boyfriend with whom she also shares a daughter now. The Hollywood star also clarified how she had not expected to fall in love with Green knowing they come from whole different generations.

Sienna Miller didn’t expect to fall for Oli Green

Sienna Miller, 42, got candid about her romance with Oli Green, 27, while dealing with the significant age gap between them. The Layer Cake actress revealed that she wasn’t that serious about her romance with Green and had only thought of it as a fling. “I didn't expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love," Miller told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Moreover, the star recalled being annoyed by the fact that Green was 15 years younger than her. "I wasn't like, 'I'm gonna get a younger boyfriend’,” she added.

Miller and Green have been dating each other since 2021 and recently welcomed their child together in December 2023. The couple have refrained from sharing their second daughter’s name publicly. They also co-parent Miller’s first child, Marlowe, 11, whom she shares with ex-partner Tom Sturridge, 38.

Sienna Miller compares two generations of men

While the American Sniper actress is clearly from a different era, she holds the current generation of men to a higher standard than those from hers. She highlighted the “difference” in the way men from this generation treat women and specifically lauded her beau Green for being “wise” and “well-adjusted.” Miller explained the rising status of women, especially in professional realms, today as a major contributing factor to the way men treat their counterparts in this generation.

Miller was born in New York but raised in London, UK. She got her acting start in the latter but was compelled to leave in 2016 following a series of media scandals that left her traumatized. According to the Independent, The Sun had allegedly broke the news of her terminated pregnancy publicly without her consent by obtaining medical records. Other outlets were accused of hacking into her phone, and pestering her after her ex-partner Jude Law was found in a cheating scandal.

In 2023, the actress returned to the UK after seven years because she was missing home, she claimed. She told The Guardian that she had a “very intense decade of scrutiny” in the UK and felt ashamed and self-conscious everywhere. By the end of the pandemic, Milled revealed the started missing the country and was not quite intrigued by the evolving culture of New York.

Now, Miller is enjoying the calm after the storm of the past decade, with her beau Green right by her side. Her latest movie, Horizon: An American Saga, which is based on the Civil War, is set to release on 28 June 2024.

