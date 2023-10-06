'I felt hopeless at times': Selena Gomez opens up about 'darkest times' and being 'so happy to be alive' after traumatic phase

Selena Gomez has had her fair share of low phases, rollercoaster moments, and emotional turmoil. The singer has gone through several mental health struggles which gives her the strength to turn it into something positive and helpful for others. The 31-year-old recently hosted her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit and opened up about the darkest moments of her life. Here's what Selena Gomez disclosed during her speech at the event.

Selena Gomez is 'so happy to be alive' after traumatic phase

The actress was spotted at the Nya Studios in Hollywood where the benefit gala was held in order to raise money for mental health organizations. She took to the mic to share some of her experiences and how she felt during that phase of her life. "I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time and I felt lost and I felt hopeless at times," she said. Gomez added that she received her bipolar disorder diagnosis and everything changed for her.

The former Disney star added that she got the knowledge and the answers she had been desperate for for so long. This made her more aware and less afraid than she used to be. This helped her seek out the support she needed to be herself and find her joy again. "And tonight I'm very proud to say that I have and I've been working really hard every day and I'm so happy just to be alive and to be here with you guys today," she said getting emotional.

Selena Gomez about mental health care's importance

The Only Murders in the Building star further continued that she is hopeful about the future and hopes that her generation understands that mental health care will only make the world a better, kinder, clearer, and more connected one. Gomez called launching the fund one of the most important things she has ever done. During a conversation with Fast Company, she spoke about how she feels a sense of responsibility that youngsters look up to her.

At the moment, the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker is working on her upcoming album. She recently released the dance number Single Soon and has promised fans there won't be any signature sad songs on the upcoming record. Gomez added that she loves sad girl music but she is at the celebrating phase of her life and wants that to be reflected in her latest music.

