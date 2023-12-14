‘I felt like I lacked value’: SZA reveals she only started making music to ‘prove a point’ to her ex-fiancé

American singer and songwriter SZA sat down with Zane Lowe, a record producer and TV presenter, for an Apple Music interview. The R&B artist got candid about her musical journey and how she felt uncertain about doing music when starting. She credited her ex-fiancé for getting her started down the path of a musical career.

Talking about how she felt uncertain about her musical career initially she said, “Some people choose music as a career and they feel very certain about what they are doing and why they are doing it, but I was never quite certain…I was doing music to prove a point. I am always proving a point.”

Upon being asked by Zane Lowe about who she was proving a point to at that moment and time she said, “When I started making music it was to my ex-fiancé, because he was paying for everything, my food, my clothes, where I lived.”

“His ex-girlfriends were all lawyers, businesswomen, and artists and I am a college dropout, I was still bartending at the strip club. I felt like I lacked value,” said the Kill Bill singer while also revealing that her ex-man was 8 years her senior and very talented and brilliant.

What do we know about SZA’s ex-fiancé who played a major role in her musical journey?

Although SZA has not officially graced us with any deets about the said ex-fiancé, fans believe she sang about him and her relationship with him in her song ‘Nobody Gets Me’. When SZA sings “You was feelin’ empty, so you left me,” part of the song fans conclude that her ex broke things off as SZA found fame.

Circling back to the Apple Music interview, she also got frank about how she perceives fame surrounding her. SZA said that she feels “concerned about what does all of this actually mean, how do people view me, how do people see me, what do they expect from me?”

SZA is the most nominated artist for Grammys 2024

On the other front, SZA is the most nominated artist for Grammys 2024. She has 9 nominations including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. She is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming album ‘Lana’ which derives its name from SZA’s official name Sloána.

We hope all these achievements and uninterrupted success string helps SZA feel more comfortable and confident in herself.

