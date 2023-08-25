'I felt like it was over': When Scarlett Johansson spoke about being 'hyper-sexualised' and shared views on Zendaya and Florence Pugh

Scarlett Johansson had previously said that she was hypersexualized by the industry at a young age and that she was afraid that she would have to play similar kinds of roles. The Black Widow actress, who debuted in the profession at the age of nine, stated that she was objectified and pigeonholed as a young actor and that she did not have enough opportunities to work on the parts she desired. Johansson also noted today's shifting dynamics, in which performers like Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and others are receiving opportunities to do a variety of things.

Scarlett Johansson revealed her thoughts on being hypersexualized at a young age

She has what Armchair Expert presenter Dax Shepard refers to as The X Factor, an innate likability that cannot be clearly explained. Scarlett Johansson was delighted by the compliment, but she argued that the public's opinion of her is frequently distorted.

In 2022, Scarlett Johansson appeared on Dax Shephard's show Armchair Expert, where she told Shephard, "I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way, where I felt like I wasn't getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do. But I remember thinking to myself, I think people think I'm like, 40 years old.'” The Outset skincare creator then stated that being labeled as older stopped being something desirable and something she was fighting against.

Johansson, who made her film debut at the age of nine, recalled growing up and being exposed to things that did not feel proper. According to the actress, she definitely was in different situations that were not age-appropriate, but her mom was really good about protecting her while she was under the age of 18.

Scarlett Johansson spoke about the changing dynamics in the industry and spoke about Zendaya and Florence Pugh

In the same interview, Johansson also mentioned how youthful stars are no longer forced into being pigeonholed, instead attempting a range of roles.

She said, "Now, I watch younger performers in their twenties, and it feels like they're allowed to be all these various things, that they can play all these different roles. Thankfully, we're no longer allowed to really pigeonhole actors."

Shepard proposed Zendaya, the former Disney Channel star turned Euphoria star, as a modern-day example, to which Johansson said, "That's a great example. She went on to say that Florence Pugh is another example. "She works in a variety of genres, and you can see all of these different colors in her paint box."

Meanwhile, Johansson is now married to Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, The Oscar-nominated actress had three marriages. Her first marriage was to actor Ryan Reynolds, which lasted from 2008 to 2011, and she then married Romain Dauriac, with whom she had a daughter named Rose. She married Jost in 2020, and they had a kid named Cosmo.

On the work front,. Johansson was last seen on Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, which was released this year in June. She is also working on North Star with Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham, which is set to release this year in September.

