‘I Felt Myself Surrender’: Michael McDonald Opens up About Addiction Struggles and Eventual Sobriety in New Memoir

Legendary American singer Michael McDonald is getting candid about his personal life struggles and his professional career. McDonald released his memoir titled What a Fool Believes on May 21, 2024. He co-wrote it with his friend, actor-comedian Paul Reiser.

In this memoir, he has detailed his addiction struggles and his journey to sobriety. In addition, it also recounts the highs and lows of his career, several interesting anecdotes of his childhood, and his creative collaborations with some of the biggest legends of the music industry.

Michael McDonald talks about his addiction struggles in a new memoir, What a Fool Believes

Michael McDonald is arguably the most respected American singer whose talents extend beyond singing. He is also a well-known keyboardist and songwriter who has achieved tremendous success throughout his career in the entertainment industry. However, like anyone else, he's had his fair share of highs and lows in his career and faced several challenges.

Advertisement

McDonald is finally sharing his personal life and career tales in his now-released latest memoir, What a Fool Believes, in which he recounts several fascinating details about his journey and also narrates his horrifying past struggles with addiction and talks about the hope he found along the way.

ALSO READ: 'Mastering Myself': Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Upcoming Memoir; Shares Her Struggle Stories

The singer recently sat down to chat with People magazine and got candid about his battle with addiction. The outlet reported that in one excerpt from his new book, Michael McDonald revealed how he was stopped from attending his wife's recovery counseling session for her drug and alcohol problems.

He recalled telling the outlet, “I was being shown the door, and I looked over at the nurse's station. 'Well,' he said, 'What are you going to do? You can't show up here like this. What's your next move?'”

The Grammy Award-winning singer admitted he disliked when the nurse asked him that question, mentioning, “I hated that question at that time in my life. I just didn't want anybody asking me what I was going to do,” he said, adding, “But in that moment, I felt myself surrender, and I just said, 'I don't know.'”

ALSO READ: Is Chris Hemsworth Writing A Memoir After Discovering He's Genetically Predisposed To Alzheimer's Disease? Sources REVEAL

Michael McDonald reflects on sobriety journey

During his interview with the outlet, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who has been sober for 27 years, also revealed how he has come to understand that one of his greatest strengths is not forgetting his past experiences and remaining humble, as remembering what he's been through helps him navigate the future better.

He said, “I've learned that my greatest strengths going off into the future is remembering my past and remembering it vividly and not getting amnesia, not thinking that I've got this because I never will have this.”

ALSO READ: ‘It Is Really The Story Of An Accidental Career’: Tom Selleck Opens Up About His Upcoming Memoir

Advertisement

He then went on to share how every day he makes a conscious choice to live that day to the fullest, saying, “It's really a one day at a time thing for me, and I have to make that decision every day in a renewed effort to just live this day out in the best way I can. The beauty of that is that all of a sudden you turn around one day, and it seems like a blink of an eye, and you're looking at 30 years behind you of one day at a time, and that's life too.”