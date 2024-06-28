Hollywood actors and actresses place a great deal of importance on their appearance, both on and off-screen. This includes following trendy diets and even getting surgery to achieve a particular look.

One such case is of Melissa McCarthy, who has gone a long way from being told that she wouldn't be able to get work unless she lost weight to becoming one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood.

Melissa McCarthy recalls losing weight for a role

But it wasn't always that way for her; she had to go through several diets that ultimately didn't work out well for her. McCarthy started her weight loss quest in the early 2000s, however, she later said she didn't want to follow the same path after allegedly shedding over 70 pounds on a liquid diet.

Melissa McCarthy revealed going on an all-liquid diet

In a 2011 interview with PEOPLE, McCarthy described how she signed up for a doctor-supervised all-liquid diet to get ready for Gilmore Girls, but it ultimately backfired "I felt starved and crazy half the time. I’d never do that again." The actress did eventually lose 70 pounds in four months due to the 500-calorie diet.

But when she became pregnant with Vivian, her daughter, she regained everything. McCarthy said that she didn't deprive herself of food during her pregnancy and instead relished the wonderful time she was experiencing. She added that rather than trying to be a certain size, she was reducing weight to feel better about herself and to be healthier.

Advertisement

Recently, McCarthy appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. The actress also talked about her upcoming fourth season on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which co-stars Eva Longoria, Meryl Streep, and Selena Gomez, among others.

About Melissa McCarthy

With the American comedy-drama TV series Gilmore Girls, she became popular and began making appearances in films in the 1990s. Her most popular roles are in the films Bridesmaids, Mike & Molly, and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

ALSO READ: 'Knew She Was A Movie Star': David Duchovny Recalls Seeing Angeline Jolie During His Audition Film Playing God