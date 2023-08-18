'I felt that': Is Selena Gomez's cryptic story about not being someone's 'sometimes' a dig at ex Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez and her online activities have been a source of widespread speculation and rumors. The pop star is currently dabbling in a lot of things including her studio album, her brand Rare Beauty, and her cooking series. But all this work is not taking away from her personal life as she has been spotted spending time with her girl gang and friend group.

The singer recently announced the release date of her upcoming song titled Single Soon and shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes images from the shoot of the song. Gomez posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram story that seems to be a dig at ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez starting her own 'lemon girl' trend after Hailey Bieber's 'strawberry girl summer' went viral?

Is Selena Gomez's cryptic story a dig at ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber?

The actress took to her Instagram to share when her upcoming new song will be released. Gomez divulged that she is not quite done with her upcoming studio album, but since her fans have been waiting for new music, she wanted to release the new track. Titled Single Soon, the song is "a fun little song" which Come and Get It hitmaker wrote a while back.

Advertisement

The Only Murders in the Building star stated that the upcoming song is perfect for the end of summer and revealed that it will release on August 25, 2023. Meanwhile, she posted a quote on her Instagram story saying, "Don't settle for being someone's sometimes." Gomez wrote "Single Soon" on top of that story, referring to her song but the quote seems to be a dig at her former boyfriend Justin Bieber, who she had a long-term on-and-off relationship with.

He got married to model and socialite Hailey Bieber in 2018 but the drama between the three never seems to end with the Internet being obsessed with their past and equations. Gomez and Bieber dated on and off from 2010 to 2018 and their relationship saw several breakups and reconciliations. Fans were also quick to notice the quote on her Instagram story and expressed their thoughts. One user wrote, "I felt that omg this song is gonna be relatable."

Another said, "Ohhh I'm gonna loooove the lyrics! #SingleSoon." A third posted the eyes emoji referring to the quote being a potential shade. Meanwhile, Gomez's post also included several polaroids from the shoot of the song. When she is not working, the singer has been spotted going on lunches and dinners with her friends, celebrating their milestones, and going bowling with them. Gomez also reconciled with her best friend Francia Raisa.

ALSO READ: 'Smart business woman': Fans appreciate Selena Gomez for launching brow gel after Hailey Bieber-Kylie Jenner TikTok drama