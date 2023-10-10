'I f*****g love Regina George!': The time Mean Girls director revealed how Lindsay Lohan almost played the villain in the Y2K classic

In the annals of teen comedies, few films have achieved the iconic status of Mean Girls. With its sharp wit, memorable one-liners, and unforgettable characters, this Y2K classic continues to captivate audiences even a decade after its release. In the celebration of the film’s enduring legacy, we revisit a revelation from director Mark Waters that sheds light on an intriguing casting twist involving none other than Lindsay Lohan.

Why Lindsay Lohan's casting Mean Girls’ changed

At the time of Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan was already making a name for herself in Hollywood. Director Mark Waters had previously collaborated with Lohan on the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday and was eager to have her on board for his latest project. However, what's truly fascinating is the role Lohan was initially intended to play. Contrary to what audiences may assume, Lindsay Lohan wasn't initially casted as the film's heroine, Cady Heron. Waters envisioned her in the role of Regina George, the formidable leader of the Plastics, who would go on to be portrayed by Rachel McAdams.

Waters recognized that Lohan possessed a unique energy that was perfect for the role of Regina George. Her ability to channel an aggressive, testosterone-laden energy made her a compelling choice for the formidable Queen Bee of North Shore High School. When the director presented the idea to Lohan, she embraced it wholeheartedly, exclaiming, "I f*****g love Regina George! This is exactly the part I want to play."

However, fate had other plans for Lindsay Lohan's role in Mean Girls. Paramount, the studio behind the film, was keenly aware of Lohan's growing popularity, thanks in part to the success of Freaky Friday. They believed that casting her as the film's villain might not align with her burgeoning fan base.

Lindsay and Rachel’s unique dynamic on set

In a surprising turn of events, Lohan was ultimately cast as Cady Heron, the 16-year-old transfer student whose experiences at North Shore High School form the heart of the film. Lohan took on the lead role with enthusiasm, remarking, "At least I get to have more lines." Meanwhile, Rachel McAdams assumed the mantle of Regina George, delivering a performance that would become iconic.

During filming, Lohan's interaction with McAdams occasionally revealed an unexpected dynamic. According to Waters, Lohan would become "very shy" when acting alongside McAdams. This dynamic between the two actresses added an interesting layer of complexity to their on-screen rivalry.

As we look back on Mean Girls and its remarkable journey, we can't help but wonder how the film's legacy might have evolved had Lindsay Lohan taken on the role of Regina George. However, Mean Girls continues to be a cherished classic that has left an indelible mark on the world of teen comedies.

