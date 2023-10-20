'I find myself in a season of heartbreak': Lupita Nyong'o announces breakup with Selema Masekela; FANS rally around

Lupita Nyong'o, the famous Kenyan Hollywood actress, recently shared her heartbreak on Instagram after her break-up with US-based TV host Selema Masekela. Although she didn't mention names, Nyong'o revealed her pain due to a love that ended in deception, causing her trust to shatter. The actress has received tremendous support from her fans after she revealed her breakup.

On Thursday, Nyong'o took to Instagram to share her feelings through Stories, expressing that "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, “Whatever, my life is better this way.” But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it 💯, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it." She didn't mention anyone by name.

Fans were surprised by the news, as the couple had seemed happy together, with Masekela previously expressing his admiration for Nyong'o. Marlon Wayans wrote, "Trust God. He wants better for you. All lessons are blessings especially the painful ones. This too shall pass. Warmest of hugs. Be kind to you as you heal. I always say whenever i have a break up “lucky me, i get to love ME again. I missed you me”. Go love on you woman."

followed by scar-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, "We lift you up with love and sisterhood. Your miracles are all around you. Let us count them in confidence and in faith. xo" While a third fan commented, "Imagine the entire internet is your sisterhood. Because we are all here for you in whatever form we can be useful.❤️" On the other hand, Masekela has remained silent and turned off comments on his Instagram.

Nyong'o and Masekela had publicly shared their relationship in December, posting a video introducing their relationship with the caption, "We just click!" It was met with warm wishes from their fans. However, she has since deleted the post. In a separate post, Masekela, the son of South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela, also expressed his affection for Nyong'o. He wrote, "Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love Lupita Nyongo."

Lupita's fans rallied around her

Nyong'o, known for her roles in movies like Us and Black Panther, made history by becoming the first Kenyan to win an Oscar in 2014. Nyong'o shared her story with the hope that others experiencing similar pain might find solace in her experience. While Nyong'o's fans rallied around her, there were few comments supporting Masekela, who has remained silent amid the situation.

