'I first recorded that song in 2008...': Taylor Swift has an EPIC reply on if song Hey Stephen from Fearless Taylor's Version based on Stephen Colbert

In an appearance on Stephen Colbert's late-night show, two years back, Taylor Swift took the opportunity to playfully debunk a long-standing fan theory that her song "Hey Stephen" was actually about the host himself. As the show begins, Stephen jokes and says, "I stand by that theory, 'Hey Stephen' has got to be about me. Just like 'Lucy in the sky with diamonds' has got to be about Lucille ball flying in a place with her jewelry." Interestingly, Swift's appearance coincided with the release of her re-recorded 2008 album Fearless, which includes the beloved track.

How did Taylor Swift go about Stephen Colbert asking who 'Hey Stephen' is about?

As Swift joined Colbert virtually, she immediately addressed the rumor with a dose of humor. She began by stating definitively, "No, Stephen, I first recorded that song in 2008. I think I was like 18. And you were 44 years old, give or take, you know, 7 hours."

Colbert, feigning surprise and mild discomfort, played along, and Swift humorously continued to drop astonishingly detailed tidbits about his life to which he asserts, "wow, that was shockingly specific!!"

To add to the funny ding dongs, the Cruel Summer singer pulled out a mood board dedicated to "Hey Stephen," adorned with pictures of Colbert and little hearts.

However, she was quick to deflate any ego, stating firmly, "Don't flatter yourself. 'Hey Stephen' is not about you any more than my album '1989' is about that year you spent waiting tables on the lunch shift at Scoozi, an Italian restaurant in the River North area of Chicago. That, by the way, serves a really incredible slice of pizza." To which the host playfully adds, "How do you even know that?" And our beloved singer didn't miss the chance to make this conversation more merrier by adding, "Please everybody who checks your Wikipedia page would know that!" and Stephen right then was all pink hilariously saying, "How often do you check my Wikipedia page?"

But the humor war reached its climax when Swift dropped a bombshell, declaring, "‘Hey Stephen’ is about Stephen King. He’s amazing."

Furthermore, when the show's host again points out that 'Hey Stephens' is about him, Taylor in most wittiest playful banter adds, "You know if I was writing a song about you, I would just be like 'Hey Stephen, I Love you on the TV and all the stuff you do on the daily show….'".

How did the fans respond to Taylor Swift's humorous banter at the show?

Fans were quick to appreciate Taylor Swift's clever sense of humor. In the comments section, one fan praised her comedic timing and dry wit, acknowledging her versatility.

Meanwhile, another fan expressed surprise that Taylor hasn't ventured into acting, both in comedy and drama, citing her excellent sarcasm and timing, and believing it wouldn't negatively impact her music career due to her intelligence.

