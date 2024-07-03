'I Forced Myself To Stop...': Eddie Murphy Reveals Why He Moved On From His Iconic Laugh Amid Beverly Hills Cop Axel F Release

The world is used to Eddie Murphy’s signature laugh. While we all have grown up listening to it, the laugh is missing from the highly anticipated action comedy movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The Tower Heist actor has come forth to address the fact, about why he had to drop the iconic gesture he used in his previous films.

Eddie Murphy about his iconic laugh

Eddie Murphy is one of the greatest comedy actors who rose to fame in the early 80s, being a Saturday Night Live fame. Later, he gained prominence through his 1984 movie Beverly Hills Cop, which is still one of the most loved films.

During his recent interview with CBR, while promoting his upcoming movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the actor stated that he had stopped using his iconic laugh decades ago. He further mentioned that he took that decision after looking at a lot of people, mimicking his impression.

"(That was) not Axel's laugh, that was my laugh,” stated the star.

Murphy further went on to say, how in the ‘80s he didn't want to be an actor, who is known for his laugh. He recalled how some people, back in the day, in order to impersonate him, only mimicked his laugh.

Looking at these people, he decided that he was going to stop using that impression in movies.

“I forced myself to stop laughing like that, which is really an unnatural thing,” stated the Trading Places actor.

He continued to state that he doesn't laugh like that anymore.

During his interview with CBR, the 63-year-old actor further mentioned that people still only “do that laugh and they'll talk like the Donkey (from Shrek).”

The Nutty Professor star stated he is not just the Donkey from Shrek.

Eddie Murphy returns in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy has returned for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, reprising one of the most loved roles of detective Axel Foley. This time the film will once again showcase the action and comedy-filled adventures of Eddie Murphy’s character.

However, he is not alone. Joining him are some of the old castmates such as Judge Reinhold, Bronson Pinchot, and John Ashton. Besides them, the new cast also includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Paul Reiser, and Kevin Bacon.

The movie is coming out after 40 years since the first part was released. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will be out on Netflix on July 3.

