'I get killed off a lot': When Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac addressed the former's characters' often ending up dead on shows

In a recent segment with WIRED , the charismatic duo of Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal took part in the WIRED Autocomplete Interview, answering some of the internet's most searched questions about themselves. While the questions covered various aspects of their lives and careers, one recurring theme stood out: Pedro Pascal’s characters often meet untimely demises onscreen.

The drama of death: Pascal's pivotal onscreen moments

Fans of Pedro Pascal have likely noticed a peculiar pattern in his acting career—many of his characters tend to meet dramatic and often grisly ends onscreen. During the WIRED Autocomplete Interview, one of the questions posed by Google was, "Is Pedro Pascal dead?" In response, Pedro Pascal cheekily remarked, "I die a lot. I think that's why they ask that. It's because I die a lot... My head's squished. Thrown off towers —"

Oscar Isaac chimed in, adding, "He's made a career of dying spectacularly." Pascal playfully agreed, saying, "If you watch Law & Order... all three of them, I always die on Law & Order." Pedro Pascal's knack for dying onscreen has become a distinctive feature of his acting career, endearing him to fans who appreciate his memorable and often commendable performances.

Films and Shows featuring Pascal's character meeting their demise

From his early appearances in shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer to his roles in Law & Order, it seems that Pascal's characters frequently meet their demise before the episode's conclusion, as reported by Cinema Blend. However, the character that left the most lasting impression in this regard was Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones.

Oberyn Martell's gruesome fate, in which he faced the monstrous Gregor Clegane (The Mountain), resulted in one of the most grotesque television deaths of all time and is still remembered as one of the top three deaths in the Game of Thrones series.

Despite the recurring theme of his characters' tragic ends, Pascal's talent and charisma continue to shine through, making him one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors. Notably, his character Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones met a gruesome end, and he's also faced perilous situations in The Mandalorian and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. While he often finds his characters in life-threatening scenarios, whether they meet their demise or not varies from project to project.

ALSO READ: Pedro Pascal gets an eye infection while posing with a Game Of Thrones fan; Here's how