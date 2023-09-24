'I get really angry on the...': When Tom Holland revealed he gets 'told-off' by hid dad on the golf course because of his temper
Tom Holland has a boy next door reputation among fans, being one of the nicest celebrities in the industry. But in a 2020 interview he revealed his parents tell him off a lot.
Key Highlight
-
Tom Holland opened up about his dad who tell him off constantly on the golf course
-
Holland admitted he was privileged to be surrounded by people who say yes to him for everything
Tom Holland is perhaps one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, playing one of the biggest superheroes to have ever been written. So it's only natural for him to be surrounded by 'yes men' but according to him, he has a couple of people who are not afraid to bring him down to reality once in a while. In a 2020 interview, the actor confessed he his parents, tell him off a lot, especially when he's playing golf.
Tom Holland gets told off by his parents
While on BBC Radio 1, Tom Holland participated in a segment called Kids Ask Tom Holland Difficult Questions. One of the questions was when was the last time Tom got told off, and the reason for it. To which he confessed, "I'm lucky enough to live in a world where everyone will just say yes. So my people, that tell me off, are my parents. And they tell me off a lot." The then 24-year-old explained that his father in particular tells him off a lot.
Holland continued, "My dad always tells me off when I'm playing golf," he explained, "I get really angry on the golf course, and he tells me off." But reportedly the actor has a video up his sleeve, that might solve this problem. He revealed, "I got a video the other day of him smashing his club into a tree without him knowing, so I can use that against him next time I get upset."
ALSO READ: 'That's not low, that's clever': When Tom Holland revealed he used to copy his friend's homework, only to get him in trouble
Tom Holland who he'd like to be stuck with on a desert island
In the same interview, he was also asked to choose two people he'd like to be stuck with on a deserted island. Holland without giving a beat chose Chris Hemsworth, because "he's Australian" and that as per Holland is enough to take nature head-on. He was sure he wouldn't have to do a thing, as Hemsworth would take care of everything. The second person was hard to choose for the actor, but he decided on Dave Bautista, because in his own words, "two beasts is better than one beast."
Meanwhile, Holland has been on an acting hiatus but recently made headlines for attending Beyonce's Birthday concert in Los Angeles with Zendaya, where he was captured doing the popular 'mute challenge' started by the singer.
ALSO READ: 'I didn't know that': When Tom Holland was left flabbergasted to know Spider-Man's No Way Home was about to beat Avatar in America
FAQs
Apoorva has been a pop-culture fanatic for so long that at this point her brain remembers random memes better...