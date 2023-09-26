'I get relationship advice in a tweet': When Robert Pattinson revealed his feelings on Donald Trump chiming in on Kristen Stewart and his relationship

Robert Pattinson shared his thoughts on the time when Donald Trump gave him relationship advice, in an interview with The Sunday Times. The ex-President of the United States took to Twitter (now X) to share his opinion amidst the Kristen Stewart cheating scandal. For the unversed, Stewart was exposed while kissing Rupert Sanders, her director who was married at the time.

In a 2019 interview, Robert Pattinson was asked if he was still in touch with his exes Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs. Being someone who likes to keep his love life private, the actor just responded with a simple “yes, yes.” He was then asked about the time Donald Trump had tweeted about his relationship with Kristen Stewart. Donald Trump had tweeted, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again—just watch. He can do much better!”)

While on the topic, Pattinson mentioned that his close friend Katy Perry received birthday letters from five Ex-Presidents which she had hung in her bathroom. Instead, he just received a tweet. He said, “It’s so f*cking cool, like five presidents! I got a tweet. That’s my equivalent. She gets five presidential letters. I get relationship advice in a tweet.”

Robert Pattinson once revealed why he kept his relationships private

Pattinson was then asked to talk about Suki Waterhouse who he was dating at the time. Being a private person, he asked, “do I have to [talk about her]?” He then explained why he kept his relationships private and added, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

The actor was asked by The Times if he felt celebrity relationships were futile. Commenting on it, he expressed that he was not against them. Robert said, “They were pretty long relationships, not like three months.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pattinson will be starring next in the 2024 movie Mickey 17 as well as The Batman 2 which is scheduled to release in 2025.

