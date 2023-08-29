'I get that I look like him': Cillian Murphy doppelganger Tyler Glasnow invalidates viral image of him and Oppenheimer star, calls it 'AI generated'

Weeks after Cillian Murphy reacted to his also-famous long-lost twin and doppelganger, the Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow has also come up with his side of the story. What is interesting to see here is that he does not agree with the fact that he looks like the Oppenheimer star. This week, the sportsperson was invited to The Chris Rose Rotation podcast to speak about his game and history with the sport. As it happens, he was also asked about Cillian Murphy and his uncanny resemblance with him. To the fans' surprise, the baseball players had a completely different notion of their looks. Here is what he had to say about all the images.

Tyler Glasnow denies resemblance

In his one-on-one appearance on The Chris Rose Rotation podcast, Glasnow set the record straight. Contrary to the widespread belief, the viral image is not a candid snap of the two stars but an AI-generated creation. "It was an AI-generated photo, that's what I keep telling everyone. It wasn't a real photo," Glasnow told the anchor, clarifying about the matter. It was not as if she completely denied that there was a similarity between the two. Sure, both of them look alike, but the images that are circulating are certainly doctored. "I get that I look like him. But certain photos, I'm like, 'Woah, I look a lot like him," said Glasnow, when asked about the pictures.

Before Cillian Murphy’s comments on the matter, the ‘doppelganger incident’ was not of as much prominence as it is now. But after that, even the baseball player started getting numerous tags and comments on his social media. It was during one of his interview podcasts at the time of Oppenheimer that he acknowledged that Tyler looked similar to him.

“Yes, I’ve been sent that,” Murphy had reacted to the viral image. He added “You’re the first person to say, but wasn’t that like an AI-generated image or something? Many people have sent it. I need to turn off more notifications.” Even Cillian had confirmed at the time that the images were doctored. However, it is now that Tyler himself clarified that the images are not real. And it is his pictures that are brought doctored to look more like Cillian’s.

