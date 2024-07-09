'I Give You Gratitude': Hilarie Burton Shares Emotional Birthday Tribute To Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton have a bond that defies their differences. On July 8, Burton wished Bush a happy birthday on Instagram with an emotional post reflecting on their connection. Though both were born in the same week of June 1982, but at opposite ends of the globe, they would complement each other perfectly.

An unlikely friendship

Burton’s post started with a nostalgic statement. “Once upon a time, in the year of our Goddess -1982 - two little girls were born in the same week, but on opposite sides of the world,” she said. She talked about how they loved school, books, and extra-curricular activities together. However, despite differences in hair color, height, hometowns, and schooling, they are still close friends.

Burton also pointed out how different they looked when describing some aspects of their character traits. She posted pictures of her childhood, each side by side. “If there was ever a case of Nature vs Nurture, this was it.,” she said.

In her own words, Burton was thought to be tough-looking while being sensitive inside, whereas as for Bush, she appeared cute but had been fiercely protective towards those dear to her.

She added that their relationship was the perfect thing that could happen between sisters or maybe the best girlfriends ever had on earth. “And so it came to pass that the Universe, in all her infinite wisdom, threw these two together and created a perfect storm of sisterhood and feminine rage and salacious gossip and soft, loving trust. It was perfect. You, @sophiabush , are perfect,” expressed Hilarie.

An emotional birthday tribute

On July 1, which happened to be her own birthday, too, Burton thanked Bush for love and friendship. “For your birthday, I give you gratitude. ,” read one line from her letter. “Thank you for always seeing the deep down me, and protecting her.. Even when we were kids you saw through the bullshit. It’s your gift. Clarity. Thank you for all the generosity and silliness and partnership. Everything you touch ends up better. Shinier. Happier.”

She mentioned that they have “so many good things planned” for One Tree Hill fans in the future. Burton finished her heartfelt message with a toast to the continued friendship between them. “Here’s to more and more and more. Happy Birthday to my Owens sister. #sallyandgillian Xoxoxooxx.”

Meanwhile, with friends, Bush celebrated her birthday on July 7, sharing a joyful group photo. Ashlyn Harris was also in some of these images who began dating Sophia Bush in October 2023, captioned, "some summer."

The touching tribute from Burton underscores the deep bond between these two actresses, proving that true friendship can thrive despite differences.

