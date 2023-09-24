'I go unconscious...': Tom Cruise reveals why he sleeps so little; Mission Impossible star opens up about restless nights

Tom Cruise is like a real-life superhero, and he's still going strong at 61. He's famous for doing incredibly dangerous stunts in his movies, like riding a motorcycle off a cliff in Mission: Impossible 7 and flying real fighter jets in Top Gun: Maverick. Even after so many years in the movie business, he's one of the most beloved action stars, and his secret might be his lack of sleep.

Tom Cruise reveals why he sleeps little

Recently, at the Italian premiere of Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise was asked about his sleep habits. Here's what he said in the shore instruction.

An interviewer from E! mentioned that 'One of your cast members told me yesterday that in the 17 years that they have worked with you, that they have only seen you sleep twice, once on a plane to Japan, once in a zero gravity bed.'

Cruise found this amusing but didn't deny it. He admitted, "You know what? I try not to." It's surprising because he's in incredible shape despite his lack of sleep, and he's very passionate about his health and fitness.

When asked why he doesn't sleep much, Cruise explained, "I think I don’t sleep, I go unconscious, that's what happens. It’s like, I love [that] my days start early, and they go early." His schedule is tough to keep up with, especially considering the demanding stunts in his movies.

Cruise is not just an actor; he's also a producer, and he's dedicated to all aspects of filmmaking. He even mentioned that the ending of Mission: Impossible 7 kept him up at night, which might explain why he's not getting much rest.

For now, you can catch Tom Cruise's action-packed performance in Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, currently playing in theaters. And if you're a fan, you can watch the previous Mission: Impossible movies with a Paramount+ subscription. As for his future in the franchise after Mission: Impossible 8, that remains uncertain, but maybe he'll finally get some well-deserved rest.

Tom Cruise's relentless dedication

Tom Cruise's demanding schedule is undeniably challenging, especially given the action-packed nature of his movies, featuring high-octane stunts, explosive sequences, and extensive running – all traits associated with the Edge of Tomorrow star. Tom Cruise mention to E! that to navigate his day with minimal sleep, Cruise must operate on an adrenaline-fueled level. Yet, his track record demonstrates that underestimating Tom Cruise would be unwise, considering his remarkable physical achievements that surpass many actors' wildest dreams.

Perhaps Cruise's limited sleep stems from his extensive workload. In addition to being the central action figure in his films, he takes on production responsibilities alongside acting. His unwavering commitment to every facet of the creative process undoubtedly encroaches on his sleep. Cruise has even confessed that the conclusion of Mission: Impossible 7 left him sleepless, shedding light on his sleep challenges.

As for his future involvement in the Mission: Impossible franchise beyond M:I 8, it remains uncertain. Once the filming of that movie concludes, the Jerry Maguire star may finally find the well-deserved rest he needs. Viewers can witness Tom Cruise's performance in Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One.

