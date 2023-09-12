'I got a bad....' When Emily Blunt revealed that one detail she could change while marrying John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the famous Hollywood couple, celebrated their nearly decade-long marriage with revelations on an episode of The Late Late Show hosted by James Corden as reported by PEOPLE. Blunt, known for her roles in A Quiet Place 2 and The Devil Wears Prada, openly admitted that there was one aspect of her wedding day she wished she could change, nearly a decade after the event had taken place.

What went wrong with the Devil Wears Prada queen, Emily Blunt, on her wedding day?

Their wedding, which was held at the picturesque Lake Como estate of George Clooney in Italy on July 10, 2010, had all the makings of a fairy tale. The couple first crossed paths in 2008, introduced by a mutual friend, and they got engaged in August 2009 after a twerk romance that lasted less than a year. John Krasinski proposed to Emily Blunt with a lavish three-carat Edwardian diamond and platinum ring from Neil Lane, worth around USD 100,000 as reported by PEOPLE .

However, as Emily Blunt reflected on that special day on The Late Late Show, she specifically lamented her choice of bridal makeup. "I got a bad spray tan, and I would probably change that," Emily confessed. Her regret stemmed from a combination of factors, most notably a poorly executed DIY spray tan and the unforgiving Italian summer heat. The result was an unnatural orange hue that clashed with her pristine white wedding attire, leaving her less than satisfied with the look in her cherished wedding photos. She stated, "I think—I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color."

Who did Emily Blunt blame?

Blunt didn't shy away from taking full responsibility for her wedding day beauty mishap. She acknowledged that the blame for the unfortunate orange hue could be placed squarely on her shoulders. Rather than seeking the expertise of a professional for a spray tan or enlisting the help of someone more experienced with DIY projects, she opted for a do-it-yourself approach, a decision she would come to regret.

"It was a do-it-yourself. I don't know why I was on a budget on my wedding day!" she humorously complained. This choice, seemingly driven by thriftiness, turned out to be the source of her wedding day woes.

Blunt vividly recounted the repercussions of her cost-cutting measures, sharing the all-too-relatable details of her spray tan disaster. "It was a bit patchy. It stinks, and it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and you have a spray tan while wearing white, you're just seeping orange," she confessed with a wry smile. "Oh, it was terrible. Yeah, it was bad."

