'I Got A Script': Eddie Murphy Teases New Project With Martin Lawrence At Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Premiere

At the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere, comedian Eddie Murphy shared hints about the possibility of a future project with Martin Lawrence.

The Coming To America star attended the premiere of his much-awaited sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, on Thursday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are possibly working together

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Murphy talked about his friendship with Lawrence and dropped some hints about what to expect in the future.

There have been suggestions from fans to create a crossover film between these two iconic Hollywood A-listers after Lawrence’s Bad Boys Ride or Die success and Murphy’s return to Beverly Hills Cop. However, Murphy has an even bigger plan.

The 63-year-old comedy legend has said he has worked on this idea with Martin Lawrence in mind for years based on the classic film It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. He also revealed that Jez Butterworth has written it and he would like to remake that iconic movie.

He excitedly let fans know, "Well, I got a script, it will be delivered any minute now written by Jez Butterworth and I'm trying to do a remake of that movie."

Murphy and Lawrence previously acted together in Boomerang (1992) and Life (1999).

What is Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy's upcoming project about?

For context, It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World is a 1963 Stanley Kramer suspense comedy that had amassed rave reviews and a massive fan following alongside an Academy Award. The official description of the movie reads, "After witnessing a dying man's confession hinting at a hidden treasure, a group of motorists turn against each other in their mad rush to find it."

The original film starred Spencer Tracy, Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Ethel Merman among others in its big ensemble cast.

Scriptwriter Jez Butterworth has movies like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford v. Ferrari as well as Black Mass to his name, among many other hits.

Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed over 220 million USD at the box office making it one of this year's highest-grossing films. And Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F comes to Netflix on July 3rd.

