'I got an amazing face lift': Sia opens up about undergoing cosmetic surgery; Says she doesn't 'lie about s**t'

It was after a very long time that Sia decided to grace the stage and talk about something that she felt strongly about. The singer was at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, accompanied by her doctor, talking about a lot of issues including cosmetic surgery, reports E online. It was at this event that she revealed that she had undergone a surgery, despite being a singer who chooses to keep her identity and her face concealed. Here is how Sia broke down the news to everyone.

Sia reveals to have undergone cosmetic surgery

During the event of the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, singer Sia took to the stage to thank her doctor. She expressed her appreciation for her surgeon, Dr. Talei, stating, "I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s--t." She went on to praise the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic Surgery, where the operation took place, for their remarkable work.

Sia's transparency about her experience was evident as she shared, "I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world." Her enthusiasm for the results was evident as she humorously revealed that she had been showcasing her before-and-after photos to those around her before taking the stage.

'I love him': Sia thanks her doctor

Receiving compliments on her appearance, Sia gave it all to her transformation to Dr. Talei, saying, "People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, face lift' for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him." In return, Dr. Talei reciprocated her affection and said that Sia was a wonderful person. During his speech, he emphasized her warmth and the positive impact she had on his own family. "I don't know if you guys know how amazing Sia is as a person," he stated. "We have a lot of common friends, and it's always shocking how many keep saying, 'I love her, I love her, I love her. She's amazing.'"

For more updates on the world of pop culture, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: 'I experienced a divorce, and it deeply affected me': Sia delves on battling depression, finding inspiration for Reasonable Woman