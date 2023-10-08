'I got gloomy for about...': When Emma Stone shared tips on Adulting 101; says 'things become bittersweet'

Back when Emma Stone turned 30, she sat down for a heart-to-heart with the British Vogue to talk about exiting her twenties. She spoke about the lessons that she learned in the past decade and how she plans to approach her thirties. The actress shared how one of the main lessons she had learned was that she doesn’t have to please anyone or go out of her way to be likable.

Emma Stone revealed the prime lesson she learnt in her twenties

When speaking about how she felt entering her thirties, the actress shared, 'I got gloomy for about a week but realized the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I'm still finding my voice.” She then spoke about the lessons she had learned throughout the years and revealed, “It's OK if not everybody likes you, and that doesn't make it more appealing to convince them of why you are likable. It’s interesting, that you are talking about the public persona of my ‘charm’ or whatever. Part of that is my damage, you know. Part of that is my flaw.”

Emma Stone on how she learnt that she doesn’t have to people please

The La La Land actress then went on to add, ''So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable. What else? “Nobody knows what they’re doing! We’re all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.” The actress concluded by saying, “Saying goodbye to the last decade was equal parts nostalgic and a little sad and incredibly exciting and hopeful. We’ll see what happens next.”

In a separate interview, she had earlier spoken to Jennifer Lawrence for Elle Magazine. In the throwback interview, the Cruella actress revealed, “My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive. It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, Now what do I actively want as an adult?”

Emma Stone will star in AND next, a movie that is scheduled to release in November 2024.

