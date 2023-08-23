'I got on the scale and showed...': Heidi Klum bashes reports as she denies 900 calories in-take; calls it 'very sad'

Heidi Klum found herself in hot waters, as news about her calorie intake broke on the internet. The supermodel is perhaps one of the most known figures in the modeling industry. America's Got Talent judge is widely known for hosting reality shows like Germany's Next Top Model and Project Runway. The German-American took to her Instagram to debunk the recent reports of her consuming a meager 900 calories per day to maintain her weight. Here's what she said.

Heidi Klum bashes new reports about her calorie count

Heidi Klum took to her Instagram late last night to put the reports about her diet on blast. She criticized the stories that claimed she consumes a mere 900 calories daily to uphold her 138-pound weight. On Tuesday, she posted the screenshots of two articles talking about her diet and then a video on her Instagram story.

ALSO READ: Heidi Klum shares saucy pics to celebrate fourth anniversary with Tom Kaulitz

She said, "I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories." She denied ever keeping a count of her calories, stating, "One I want to say, I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life. And don't believe everything you read. So I don't cut my calories."

Advertisement

Heide Klum defends herself for showing her weight

The 50-year-old also defended herself in response to the backlash she received from her followers after sharing her weight during a recent Instagram Q&A session. She clarified, "Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed." She criticized people for taking things out of context, saying, "I don’t know. People just put things together and just write a bunch of crap, and it’s really sad because there really is no real journalism anymore." The AGT judge continued, "One person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it, and it’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good."

Earlier Daily Mail had reported that Klum was said to have adopted an astonishingly low-calorie diet after revealing her meal routine in a Q&A session on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Heidi Klum stylishly poses with her daughter Leni for another lingerie shoot post controversy