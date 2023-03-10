‘I got really skinny because I was not OK’: Emily Ratajkowski talks about mental and physical toll of marriage

Emily Ratajkowski opens up about the void that she felt during her previous marriage and how difficult it was to walk away

Published on Mar 10, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski opens up about how her marriage took a mental and physical health by the end. She was married to Sebastian Bear McClard for four years before filing for divorce in September 2022. The ex-couple have a son Sylvester Apollo together who was born in March 2021. On the Going Mental podcast Emily Ratajkowski speaks about how she felt stuck in the marriage and the overall toll that it had taken on her. Here are details about this episode.

Emily Ratajkowski on her marriage

Ratajkowski said that she was really unhappy in her marriage and wanted to leave for a long time. The actress said, ‘I was 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny because I was not OK’. Emily Ratajkowski felt that something was wrong with her and that is why she tried everything such as antidepressants to feel better but nothing worked.

The model says that leaving her marriage was actually challenging because everyone emphasizes on finding a partner that completes you and she also gave birth to a child in 2021. This is why it was hard for her to walk away.   

Emily Ratajkowski advises people to always trust their instinct as ‘gaslighting is a real thing’. The actress says that returning back to yourself and trusting your instincts will not only feel wonderful but will also make your life easier.     

Sebastian Bear McClard cheating rumors

Reportedly Ratajkowski filed for the divorce after the infidelity rumors of Sebastian Bear-McClard. In an interview when it was mentioned that people were surprised that someone as perfect as Emily Ratajkowski can also get cheated on, the model thought it was interesting. She said it does not matter who you are because ‘men are trash’.

Emily Ratajkowski

Who has Emily Ratajkowski dated?
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André appeared to make their relationship official on Valentine's Day. She was previously married to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a son.
What did Emily Ratajkowski say about Pete Davidson?
Emily Ratajkowski revelation after dating Pete Davidson: 'I attract the worst men'.
How long did Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson date?
Pete Davidson is "having fun" with his latest flame. The Saturday Night Live alum was romantically linked to model Emily Ratajkowski in November 2022, but by December 2022, a source close to Ratajkowski confirmed that the couple had split after nearly two months of dating.
