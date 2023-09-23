‘I got the nickname Sick Note’: When Tom Holland recalled getting tonsillitis on the opening day of Billy Elliot's musical where he was to play the lead

Tom Holland, the charismatic British actor, has captured the hearts of millions around the world with his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet, his path to becoming a Hollywood A-lister was far from conventional, starting with an unexpected twist involving ballet and tonsillitis.

Ballet and Tonsillitis: Tom Holland's early trials on the road to stardom

Holland's journey began in Kingston Upon Thames, a picturesque town near London, where he was discovered at a dance class by a West End choreographer at the tender age of nine. This fateful encounter led to an audition for the coveted role of Billy Elliot in the renowned musical. To secure the part, Holland dedicated two years to rigorous ballet training, mastering the intricate moves. Despite his distaste for développés (the leg-extending move), his dedication paid off when he was chosen to play Billy.

The day of his debut performance, however, fate threw a curveball at young Holland as he fell ill with tonsillitis. Fearing disappointment, he soldiered on without revealing his condition to anyone. His performance that night was nothing short of spectacular, and his ailment remained a secret until the next morning when he sought medical attention, earning him the nickname “Sick Note.”

Reflecting on those early challenges, Holland emphasizes the importance of resilience in his career. “Being Spider-Man is more of a responsibility than just having a job,” he says.

Spider-Man's journey: Tom Holland's remarkable rise in Hollywood

Holland’s commitment to overcoming obstacles extended into his Hollywood career as well. After debuting in The Impossible (2012) and securing small roles in Wolf Hall and In the Heart of the Sea, he leveraged his balletic talents to dive headfirst into every role. His unwavering determination, embodied by his broken nose sustained on film sets, earned him the nickname “the bunny” – a Duracell battery of energy.

This unyielding drive shines through in his performances, whether he’s performing acrobatics as Spider-Man or captivating audiences with his fabulous Lip Sync Battle dancing antics.

Holland's approach to managing nerves is a testament to his adaptability. He turns anxiety into excitement, an invaluable technique that has propelled him to stardom. “When I'm nervous, I'm really excited,” he confides.

In a remarkable journey that began with ballet, faced tonsillitis, and embraced a passionate commitment to excellence, Tom Holland has evolved into an action hero who not only captures the essence of Spider-Man but also inspires others to turn challenges into opportunities.

