'I Got To Hug Both': Monsters Star Cooper Koch Opens Up About Meeting Erik And Lyle Menendez During Prison Visit With Kim Kardashian

After playing the role of Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Cooper Koch got an opportunity to visit the brothers at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

As he met both Erik and Lyle, at the facility Near San Diego, on September 21, 2024, Koch had some great words to tell.

Talking to Variety, the actor stated that when he first met Erik they looked at each other for some time and then embraced each other. Koch called both Lyle and Erik kind people.

“I got to hug both of them and just be in their presence,” Koch added.

Talking to the outlet, Cooper Koch then mentioned that the brothers deserve a new trial, as they committed the crime back when they were only 18 and 21. The actor went on to add that the time the whole incident took place was also tough for people to believe that there exists a “male-on-male sexual abuse,” and when it comes to the brother's case, it was their father he added, which makes the event even more heinous and tougher to believe.

“This theory that they killed their parents for money is just bonkers. But it was easier for people at the time to sort of swallow that story,” Koch added.

He also stated that now, as 35 years have passed, the world has been introduced to many such cases of child sexual abuse and male-on-male sexual abuse.

Koch also spoke to Erik about his criticism towards the Netflix series stating that he understands his pain and that he stands with the brothers.

As per Cooper Koch, it was Kim Kardashian who had asked him to join her group, to pay a visit to the prison. The group that also consisted of Kardashian’s sister Khloé and mom Kris Jenner, went to the facility to talk about prison reform.

Koch also revealed that the brothers have been contributing to the prison in many ways, as Erik is known to take meditation sessions along with speech classes. The brothers together are also “doing this Greenspace project to improve the prison grounds.”

Back in 1989, Erik and Lyles's case became a big sensation. As per reports, the two brothers had shot their parents with 12-gauge shotguns.

The parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, were killed by the brothers after years of alleged sexual abuse, as per Erik and Lyle.

The authorities called their killing a motive of greed. In 1996, the siblings were convicted of first-degree murder of their parents. They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

