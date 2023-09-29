‘I got to keep mine’: When Zendaya recalled winning an Emmy Award for Euphoria with BFF Timothée Chalamet

Zendaya amazed everyone by bagging the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy Award for her stunning performance in HBO's Euphoria. The actress went ahead and proved her acting prowess in the drama series. But Zendaya’s acceptance of the award was quite different as the award ceremony was held online and the actress received the award at home amid the cheers of her family. Even more intriguing was her conversation with her friend Timothée Chalamet, who dissected this memorable moment along with Zendaya in an interview with ELLE .

Zendaya on receiving her first Emmy award for Euphoria

In her conversation with Timothée Chalamet for ELLE, Zendaya shared that “it was a crazy moment” when she won her Emmy. On being questioned by Chalamet if she knew of her win prior, the actress shared the fascinating logistics of the virtual Emmy Awards.

With no prior knowledge of her win, she explained, “There were these people in hazmat suits that went to the nominees’ houses with awards. So basically, if you won, you’d grab it quickly from them and have it. If you didn’t win, they just take it away with them and leave.” Luckily, Zendaya got to keep her award. She said, “Yeah. I got to keep mine. [My assistant] Darnell [Appling] was actually the one who handed it to me.”

Zendaya on writing bullet points for award acceptance speech at Emmy

The conversation between these two stars also touched on the nerve-wracking prospect of a virtual acceptance speech. Zendaya confessed that she was nervous and had prepared some bullet points to ensure she didn't fumble during her speech.

The Spider-Man actress shared, “I was nervous about the possibility of having to get up and speak. So I was like, ‘OK, let me just write down a few little bullet points.’ Usually, I would just go up there and say what’s in my heart, but everybody was like, ‘No, I think you should definitely write something down.’ But then I worried maybe that’s bad luck to have something prepared because, it’s like, I don’t know…”

Luckily, Zendaya was surrounded by her encouraging family members who sincerely rooted for her. Talking about the loud support of her family, Zendaya shared, “Everybody was there, screaming, as my family does! We are a very loud family, and I was worried that they were going to be screaming for too long. And the little clock would start ticking, and I’d be like, ‘Ah, thank you.’ And then it would be over.”

Zendaya's Emmy win was not just a personal victory but also a moment shared with her loved ones. The virtual ceremony allowed her to feel glamorous while celebrating with her family at home.

