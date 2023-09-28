'I got to make a bestfriend...': When Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya opened up about their friendship they 'can count on'

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are both one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood today. Everywhere you look, whatever movie you choose, one way or the other you're bound to end up with one of their projects in sight. So what could endear these already charming stars to the audience even more? Enter Dune. The iconic sci-fi novel got turned into a critically acclaimed movie advertisement, starring Zendaya and Chalamet. Their friendship and overflowing bestie vibes took the internet by storm, as they gave us BFF goals.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet on there bond

In a 2021 interview with Good Morning America, the two had appeared to promote Dune, when enquired about their friendship, the two gushed each other's praises. Timothée Chalamet said, "I got to make a best friend shooting Dune." He added, "Zendaya's a friend for life. We get along great on set. And I'm counting my lucky stars, that I got a friend in this crazy industry that I can count on." The actor said she could count on him too, adding, "Hopefully we can keep each other grounded." The Spider-Man actress admitted she hoped they get to "do this again" because she just "selfishly" wanted to "hangout" with her "bestie."

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet hosted dance parties in the former's dressing room

From the looks of it, it was a blast being on the set of Dune, with all the parties being hosted in Zendaya's dressing room. She said, "Anyone who knows this man [Chalamet], knows he travels with sound. There's always some kind of music, emitting from his pocket, or a small speaker that he carries with him." The then 25-year-old explained, she hosted the dance parties in her dressing room and then had people attending their parties. Timothée revealed his played list being filled with 2008 bops. He admitted, "And the playlist was something like a 2008 dance playlist. If you were going out around then, I wasn't, I was 13."

Meanwhile, the two admitted that ironically enough the thick robes in the movie that were supposed to keep the characters cool in the desert, made the actors break a serious sweat while filming in Jordon.

