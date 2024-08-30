'I Gotta Stop': Neil Young Explains Why He Chose To Cancel His Crazy Horse Tour

Neil Young, who is known for his tremendous experience on stage, shocked his fans by announcing that he won't be continuing with his tour two months back. The For What It’s Worth singer announced the saddening news on his website, stating that the remainder of the tour with his band, the Love Earth Tour, was canceled.

While he had mentioned the reason for canceling the tour was illness that the performers were facing, Young recently came up with a more detailed explanation. Taking to his subreddit, the Heart of Gold singer, who is 78 years old, addressed his fans in a livestream.

Talking to his die-hard followers, Young mentioned that a few performers on the tour had fallen sick. In his statement, the singer even included himself in detailing his personal reason for canceling the tour.

“I just woke up one morning on the bus, and I said, ‘I can’t do this, I gotta stop,” the artist stated.

Young then recalled during the livestream that when he thought of hitting the stage again, he felt sick, and his body was telling him that he had to take a break or stop, so he simply went on to listen to his body.

The highly acclaimed artist also stated that even though the cancellation faced many troubles, it was for the best of everyone. The reason why he noted those words was because he didn't believe he could please his fans in the concert with the same energy they wished for and deserved to see.

Further talking in the livestream, Neil Young added, “Then it gets into all the legal matters. ‘You got this, you got that, people bought tickets, they did this, they did that.”

However, he continued that what he believes in is only music and the art of playing, stressing the fact that it matters the most to him and the same is loved by his audience.

Continuing with his words, the Teach Your Children singer then went on to state that if he doesn't have the energy and the enthusiasm to perform on stage, stepping on stage is not an option. Meanwhile, he even mentioned that this body was asking him to step back for a while.

While he addressed his fellow followers, talking about why he chose to cancel the tour, he gave them a pretty big update. He is “starting to feel like I could do it again,” Young stated, stressing that the emotion feels great.

Young also mentioned that while not all of the members are back, Crazy Horse will be back to perform soon.

