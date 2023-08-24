'I grabbed his face and kissed him': When Millie Bobby Brown crossed a line with Enola Holmes co-star and received

Millie Bobby Brown after her first breakthrough with Netflix's Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has proved herself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Renowned for her portrayal of the supernaturally talented Eleven, the star took on another exceptionally talented character in the form of Enola Holmes. But on the set of the second installment of the movie, the actress' behind-the-scenes behavior with her co-star and love interest Louis Partridge drew criticism from an intimacy coordinator back in 2022.

Millie Bobby Brown crossed boundaries with Louis Partridge

Enola Holmes 2 premiered in October 2022, the sequel provided the audience with the much-awaited kiss between Brown's Holmes and Partridge's Lord Tewkesbury, bringing the romance to a head that had been hinted at throughout the first movie. According to Buzzfeed, the now 19-year-old revealed that she took charge during the rehearsal of this scene. In a video posted on Netflix's TikTok page, Brown excitedly recounted, "Right on the rehearsal I grabbed his face and kissed him and he was like…" she made an exaggerated surprised face to portray her co-star's reaction. She continued, "It was incredibly endearing to witness her [Enola Holmes] taking the lead. And the fact that a girl was making the first move was truly exhilarating.

The Stanger Things star also revealed that the 20-year-old had asked her to stop hitting him when she actually kept punching him during their shoot. She explained, "Because Louis is a good friend I just kept punching him, I wasn't doing stunts, I really was hurting him. By the end of it he said: 'Millie can you just fake punch me,' I was fully just getting him right in the stomach."

Intimacy Coordinator calls Millie Bobby Brown out

Intimacy coordinator Jessica Steinrock called out Brown's conduct towards Partridge during their time on set. She took to her TikTok to face this situation head-on. Steinrock said, "Consent is mandatory. We don't need to surprise kiss, we don't need to actually hit." She explained in her video that even though she loves Millie Bobby Brown, the story the actress shared wasn't "cute." The coordinator continued, "I'm sure she and her scene partner have a lot of rapport built up and a great amount of trust, but we should never be surprising anyone during a fight or intimate scene ever."

Meanwhile, the actress is reportedly getting back on set for Stranger Things's final season.

