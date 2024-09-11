Selena Gomez is one of the stars who has often spoken about her personal life openly. Gomez has been transparent about her struggles with both her physical and mental health. And now, Gomez says that she is now "properly medicated" and has found several coping mechanisms.

In an interview with Vanity Fair for the publication's October issue, the singer and actress revealed some of the resources that have helped her stay grounded in difficult situations.

The 32-year-old, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and lupus, revealed that one of her healing mechanisms has been to soothe herself by putting herself in cold water and using space heaters.

Gomez told the outlet, "I remind myself that I’m okay. I ground myself for a moment. ‘Where am I? I’m sitting down in the office. Everybody that I love is out there. There’s food. I can get something to eat. I can take a nap here before I leave.’ I put myself into the present. I’m ready for it all — it’s just now I’m properly medicated."

Following her diagnosis in 2015, Gomez has been outspoken about her struggles with lupus. In April 2020, she revealed her bipolar diagnosis on Miley Cyrus's Instagram Live show Bright Minded. Since then, she has been open about the highs and lows she experiences from the illness.

The singer has previously spoken about her anger at being perceived as a "victim" of her mental health issues, which have included panic attacks, anxiety, and debilitating depression.

She also mentioned in the interview that she intends to begin a family in the near future. However, Gomez, seeming vulnerable said that she can't carry her own children because of medical issues.

The singer revealed, “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

