‘I guess dad life kicked in’: Post Malone dismisses drug usage for drastic weight loss, speaks about his new baby

Post Malone, the 28-year-old rapper, looks amazing in his recent Instagram photo. In the picture, he was showing off his impressive 55-pound weight loss. The rapper was wearing a black shirt under a sleek black leather blazer, black pants, and black boots. He completed the look with a baseball cap and a full beard while giving a serious look to the camera. In the caption, he humorously introduced himself as Viceroy Chungus VonBattlepass.

Post Malone reveals the secret behind his weight loss

Post Malone received immediate compliments on his transformation. One follower commented, "Is he single? asking for me," while another mentioned he's in his "baddie era." Someone else said, "Woah my future wife is probably on this app leave some for the rest of us please.," and many more of Malone’s friends and fans commented to show their appreciation.

For several months, Post Malone has been working on his weight loss journey, and some fans began to speculate that he might be using drugs. However, in April, he took to Instagram to address these speculations in a lengthy caption. He wrote, “I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs,” he added, “I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and, I’d suppose, [my] performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess ‘dad life’ kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

Back in February, a video from one of his performances went viral, and it seemed like he was experiencing some twitches. This raised concerns among fans. Similar concerns had arisen in 2020 when videos showed him stumbling and rolling his eyes during performances. Despite these concerns, Post Malone emphasized that he was thoroughly enjoying performing and that he had never felt healthier than he did at that moment.

Post Malone wants to lead a healthier “dad life”

In May 2022, Post Malone became a father for the first time, and he acknowledged that the birth of his child had a significant impact on his perspective on life. He mentioned that becoming a dad inspired him to make positive changes, starting with giving up soda and adopting a healthier diet. His motivation was clear: he wanted to ensure he'd be around for his little angel for a long time. He also hinted at his intention to quit smoking and drinking, although he humorously referred to himself as a patient man when it came to these goals.

During his interview with Joe Rogan, Post Malone highlighted the negative impact of soda on health, he said, “Soda is so bad. It’s so good, but so bad,” he told Joe Rogan. “[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice,” leading a better example for all his followers.

