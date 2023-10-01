‘I guess it was dying…’: When Ryan Gosling made fun his character from La La Land and how he ‘saved jazz’

Ryan Gosling is widely known for his charismatic personality. The actor rose to prominence after his impeccable performance as Noah Callhoun in The Notebook in 2004. While we loved his character in the 2004 hit, since then he has been a part of many big films and won hearts with his mind-blowing acting skills. Although the actor did win many hearts after his breathtaking performance in La La Land, We might have adored him in the role, but Ryan Gosling couldn’t help poke fun at his character on Saturday Night Live in 2017, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Ryan Gosling made fun of his La La Land character on Saturday Night Live

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Gosling couldn't help but poke fun at his musical character, Sebastin Wilder, from the musical La La Land.

Ryan Gosling returned to NBC's Saturday Night Live to host the show for the second time, mocking his performance in 2016's La La Land in the process.

The actor quipped in his opening monologue, referring to one of the complaints leveled against the blockbuster musical film, which depicted his role as a white savior of jazz. He said, "I haven't felt this excited since I saved jazz. You know I saved Jazz, right? I mean, I did i mean, I did La La Land, and then everyone said I saved jazz, and I guess it was dying, and I saved it." To explain jazz, he even tempted the audience with a La La Land-style simulated piano accompaniment to his speech.

Later in the skit, Gosling was joined by a surprise guest: Emma Stone, his co-star from the picture. She told Gosling, "How many times have we talked about this? You did not save jazz because we did."

Ryan Gosling on the professional front

Since La La Land, the actor has given some amazing performances and even played some very promising roles. This year, Ryan Gosling became a household name after his depiction of Ken in Great Gerwig’s chartbuster Babie, which also had Margot Robbie as the lead heroine. Gosling’s Barbie could be this year’s biggest film as it grossed the billion mark, and it is also rumored that Gosling might be nominated for his role in the category of Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, making it his third nomination. Previously, Gosling was nominated for his part in La La Land. Meanwhile, Barbie was released on July 21, 2023, and is currently available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

