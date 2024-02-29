'I Had a Knowing Feeling': Margeret Qualley Shares How She Knew Jack Antonoff Was Her Husband

If you feel butterflies in your stomach when you see someone, that is truly love. But this isn't at all how Margaret Qualley felt about her life partner. In fact, she already knew she was going to marry Jack Antonoff as if she had a vision. And well, the couple said “I do” a few years later.

The 29-year-old actress recently spoke in an interview and expressed how she was sure about her marriage with the musician.

Margaret Qualley About Jack Anotonoff

The Maid actress, in her fresh interview, spoke to ELLE UK. This is where she revealed that the We Are Young singer, was already the person she wanted to get married to. This feeling she had was not far away from the day they both met.

Talking to ELLE UK, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress stated, “I’d met Jack probably two weeks before, but I was head-over-heels in love right away.”

While talking to the magazine, Qualley, the actor chosen for the April issue cover further said, “I had a sure, knowing feeling that he was my husband.”

The daughter of Andie MacDowell shared her exciting story and revealed that she had already asked Virginie Viard, who is Chanel’s creative director if she would want to design her dress for the wedding.

Advertisement

Speaking of her conversation with the director, The Nice Guys actress stated, “I was talking about Jack and said to her, ‘I think I’ve just met a man I’m going to marry. And, Virginie, if I’m right, will you make me my wedding dress?’ ”

Margaret Qualley and Jack Anotonoff

This remarkable couple tied the knot on 19th August 2023. The couple got married in New Jersey, in a wedding ceremony that was filled with Hollywood actors and other celebrities.

This made the Poor Things artist’s dream come true as Margaret Qualley, wore the Chanel wedding dress, which was a halter neck gown along with Mary Jane shoes.

The Grammy-winning musician had proposed Margaret Qualley in 2022. They both first made it to the pages, sparking their romance in August 2021, as they were spotted together in New York.

Speaking about her present days with the Chinatown artist, the Stars at Noon actress said, “I think we’ve kind of been operating like a married couple since the beginning, so it wasn’t a drastic change, but I really love the security of it.”

It already has been 6 months for the fabulous couple and they are slowly settling into their married life.

ALSO READ: List Of Top 20 Celebs Who Enjoyed Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: From Emma Stone To Katy Perry