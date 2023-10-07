'I had a lot of panic attacks': When Emma Stone got candid about going to theraphy at 7 years old; says she was 'very, very anxious child'

In a candid revelation, renowned actress Emma Stone has shed light on her early experiences with anxiety and the pivotal role that therapy played in her life during her childhood. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Battle of the Sexes star shared intimate details about her struggle with anxiety, even at a tender age.

The evolution of Emma: From panic attacks to managing anxiety

Emma Stone, who was only seven years old when she began therapy, spoke openly about her panic attacks and her identity as an "anxious child." As a testament to her journey, she brought along a drawing she created during therapy at the age of nine. In this drawing, she depicted herself alongside what she believed her anxiety looked like, a little green monster.

The actress, now 34, acknowledged that while she still experiences anxiety to this day, she no longer battles debilitating panic attacks. She described therapy as a lifeline during her formative years, helping her navigate the challenges of anxiety.

Stone emphasized the positive impact that her career in acting has had on her ability to manage her anxiety effectively. She explained that acting, particularly improvisation, played a crucial role in alleviating her anxiety. She highlighted the fact that, although she continues to experience anxiety, she has overcome the crippling panic attacks that once haunted her.

A mental health advocate: Emma's message about the pervasiveness of anxiety

This is not the first time that the La La Land actress has shared her experiences with anxiety. She has been an advocate for mental health and previously collaborated with the charity Child Mind Institute to raise awareness. In a video created for the campaign, she emphasized that anxiety is something she has lived with throughout her life, and it can manifest in various ways. She shared, "Sometimes when it's happening, when I'm in a phase of real turmoil or the anxiety is very strong, it feels like the anxiety is never going to end, and it does."

The actress credited her balanced life to the invaluable support of "great therapists and great cognitive behavioral tools" that have enabled her to effectively manage her anxiety.

Emma Stone's journey serves as a reminder that seeking help and finding healthy coping mechanisms can lead to brighter and more fulfilling futures, even in the face of anxiety. The actress offers inspiration to those who may be grappling with similar challenges.

