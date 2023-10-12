‘I had a really…’: When Emma Watson opened about having a ‘crush’ on THIS Harry Potter co-star

Childhood crushes have a unique place in our hearts, as they often involve famous actors and idols that we admire from afar. The allure of the silver screen or the magical world of literature can create lasting memories that stay with us throughout our lives. For Emma Watson, known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, one of her earliest crushes was quite unexpected.

Emma's adorable childhood crush confession

When Emma Watson joined the cast of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001, she embarked on a journey that would shape her life in numerous ways. Little did she know that she would develop a massive crush on her co-star, Tom Felton, who portrayed the cunning Draco Malfoy.

Celebrities crushing on other celebrities is not an uncommon phenomenon. The chemistry on and off the screen can sometimes lead to deeper feelings. Emma Watson's childhood crush on Tom Felton was something she candidly revealed, surprising fans, and casting a charming light on her experience within the magical world of Harry Potter.

Between the ages of 10 and 12, Emma found herself utterly smitten with Tom Felton. She humorously explained her infatuation by saying, "He was a few years older, and he had a skateboard—and that just did it really." It's a charming insight into the whimsical nature of childhood crushes, where seemingly trivial things can make someone utterly captivating.

Unrequited love in the wizarding world

Emma Watson's confession, however, was met with a bittersweet revelation. While she openly admitted her crush, Tom Felton didn't quite reciprocate the same romantic feelings. He affectionately regarded her as a little sister, breaking her heart in the process. Despite the unrequited love, their friendship and camaraderie as co-stars persisted, making the magical journey of Harry Potter more endearing.

In a throwback interview on the Jonathan Ross show in 2012, Emma shared her close bond with all her Harry Potter co-stars, highlighting that their friendship had stood the test of time. When asked about Tom Felton, she warmly recalled her youthful crush, humorously reminiscing about her fascination with the "bad guy" of the story.

Emma Watson's unrequited crush on Tom Felton serves as a heart-warming reminder that even in the most magical of worlds, the most enchanting love stories can sometimes remain unspoken. It's a testament to the enduring friendships that were forged amidst the spellbinding backdrop of the Harry Potter franchise.

