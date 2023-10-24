‘I had a…’: When Brad Pitt revealed THIS was the reason why he had never worked with Leonardo DiCaprio

In a much-anticipated cinematic event that sent ripples of excitement through Hollywood, the year 2019 saw the remarkable collaboration of two of Tinseltown's most iconic actors: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. It was a star-studded night on Hollywood Boulevard as the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood drew hordes of fans, paparazzi, and Hollywood's finest to celebrate the cinematic magic set against the backdrop of Old Hollywood. Extra's Renee Bargh was on the scene, capturing all the glitz and glamour, as Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio joined forces to bring this Quentin Tarantino masterpiece to life.

Behind the scenes: Brad Pitt's playful joke about their first on-screen team-up

The most awaited aspect of this project, however, was not just the recreation of Old Hollywood; it was the pairing of two legendary actors who had never shared the silver screen before. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, who had both made significant contributions to the film industry, finally teamed up under the creative genius of Quentin Tarantino. The anticipation among fans was palpable, and Pitt couldn't resist joking about the delay in their collaboration, saying, "Yeah, I had a restraining order against him for a while... incident in '94 we don't like to talk about." Their chemistry both on and off-screen was a highlight of the evening, radiating through interviews and red carpet interactions.

During another interview in 2019, Brad Pitt humorously addressed their inaugural on-screen partnership, revealing that Leonardo DiCaprio had a restraining order against him in jest. Pitt playfully remarked, "He's a good egg, and I'm really happy the restraining order was lifted off of me, so we were able to work together." The camaraderie between the two stars, both hailing from the same circles of Hollywood, was evident.

A journey back in time: Old Hollywood in 1969

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes moviegoers on a nostalgic journey to the Hollywood of 1969, complete with its vintage charm and glamorous allure. The film centers around a western actor portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio and his loyal stunt double, played by Brad Pitt, as they navigate the complex world of the film industry. Their goal: to make a name for themselves in a rapidly evolving Hollywood landscape.

Their on-screen partnership had been long awaited by fans and film enthusiasts, and it finally came to fruition with the release of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This historic event not only brought together two of the most acclaimed actors of their generation but also created an unforgettable moment in film history.

