‘I had decided that it was no longer going to work’: Miley Cyrus reflects on the time she decided to end her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus opened up about her breakup with Liam Hemsworth in a TikTok video. She revealed that she realized their relationship was over while performing at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival in England. According to a Page Six report, here’s what Miley shared.

Miley Cyrus decided to end her marriage during the 2019 Glastonbury Festival

Cyrus explained that their decision to end their marriage came from a place of love but also from a place of trauma. The Flowers singer said, “Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision happened that me and Liam’s commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first — because we’d been together for 10 years — but also from a place of trauma.” She continued, “The day of the show was the day I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.” They had experienced a lot of loss, particularly when their home burned down during the Woolsey fire in Malibu in November 2018. This tragedy had a profound impact on them, and they were trying to rebuild their lives quickly.

According to Cyrus, “That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first, and I guess now that’s why it’s so important to me for me to not be the case (anymore). The human comes first.”

Miley recalled about her strong chemistry with Liam in previous video

In a previous TikTok clip, Cyrus also reminisced about the strong chemistry she shared with Liam Hemsworth when they first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. Hemsworth had auditioned to play her on-screen boyfriend, and their real-life romance quickly blossomed. She described the undeniable chemistry between them as they fell in love during the making of the movie, which marked the beginning of their decade-long relationship. The Used to be Young singer said, “I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth had an on-and-off relationship before finally deciding to end it for good. Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019. They had also been engaged in 2012 but called off their engagement the following year.

