'I had just gotten my heart broken': Selena Gomez reveals why she quit on social media following break-up with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez recently shared why she took a break from social media a few years ago. She said her split from Justin Bieber and the pressure of comparing herself to others online were big reasons for her decision.

In an interview with Fast Company, Selena explained her feelings at the time, saying, "I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing. Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. Wow, I wish my body looked like that." Selena has since returned to social media.

During the same interview, Selena addressed fans noticing that she had unfollowed Dua Lipa on Instagram. She clarified, “It was an accident!” she explained. “I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’”

When asked whether it might be better for everyone to spend less time online, Selena shared her perspective: “All I would say is, ‘Every choice you make is yours. At the end of the day, you have to be proud of it. If it ends up being a mistake, it’s your mistake to learn from. Take a lesson from that. Does it make you feel good? Does it not? Evaluate and get to know yourself as much as you can.’ But I would never say don’t do something, because I don’t live with regrets. I can relate to a whole sea of beautiful human beings, because I’ve walked through some really tough moments, and now I’m on the other side.”

Selena Gomez; about her journey through Lupus disease

Selena Gomez has been open about her health journey as well. She was diagnosed with Lupus in 2014 and later found out about her bipolar disorder in 2018. Despite concerns about sharing her health condition in the industry, she decided to talk about it. She said during the fast company interview, “I grew up being a people pleaser… I had a responsibility at a very young age—young people were looking up to me. I didn’t know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot. I thought maybe it would be damaging to tell people who I am. It started to become a threat that freaked me out. Well, if you’re not right, then you can’t work."

