‘I Had Loved Her As…’: Maggie Smith's First Wives Club Costar Bronson Pinchot Recalls First Encounter Amid Actresses’s Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death

Maggie Smith’s First Wives Club co-star Bronson Pinchot paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actress and recalled their hilarious first encounter on set. Since the tragic news of the Harry Potter alum’s death broke out, several celebrities and her former co-stars expressed their grief and condolences.

Pinchot, who worked with Smith in the 1996 dramedy, told PEOPLE that their first interaction was on "a funeral-home set" during the film's production. "No one introduced us; they just sat us together," he recalled. The Perfect Strangers actor praised the Oscar-winning actress’s performance as Desdemona in Othello.

However, instead of feeling flattered, the Downtown Abbey actress whacked him with her clutch, “saying sweetly but firmly, 'We'll have none of that,' " he recalled. "I had loved her as an artist, but from that moment, I loved her as a person," he added. Pinchot gave details of their first encounter in a previous interview with the outlet.

Where he joked about his first reaction to being cast opposite the star of 1965s Othello — in which Smith starred opposite Laurence Olivier and landed the first amongst her six Oscar nominations. "I got so emotional that my girlfriend and my sister literally carried me out like a scarecrow because I was so broken," he said.

When he tried to convey his reaction to Smith when they co-starred, the latter "She smacked me [with the purse] like we're colleagues and you don't need to be telling me that I'm something great," he shared at the time. "And it was the most affectionate, eloquent [moment], because what she was saying was, 'Look, we're equals here. ... Oh, God, I just adored her," he added.

The proclaimed Shakespearean actress best known for her role as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films passed away on September 27. Her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, announced the tragic news the same day in a statement stating that the actress “passed away peacefully in hospital.”

She was an “intensely private person” but was surrounded by her loved ones in her final moments. “She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother," the statement added. Furthermore, they thanked the well-wishers and requested privacy for the family during such a mournful time.