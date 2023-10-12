'I had only one note for...': The time FRIENDS director revealed Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani was 'dumbed' down for a reason

In a delightful revelation from James Burrows, the director behind 15 episodes of the iconic series FRIENDS, an intriguing aspect of the character Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc, comes to light. Burrows detailed this fascinating transformation in his memoir, providing a rare glimpse into the creative decisions that shaped the beloved show.

The smart Joey conundrum

Joey, as originally conceived, possessed a level of intelligence that aligned closely with his roommate and friend, Chandler Bing. James Burrows was keen to address this similarity and felt that Joey and Chandler's characters overlapped a bit too much. To ensure that each character had a distinct identity and personality, the decision was made to "dumb down" Joey. This creative move would lead to some of the most memorable moments in FRIENDS.

One of the reasons FRIENDS resonated so deeply with its audience was the distinct personalities of the six main characters. Each character brought their own quirks, idiosyncrasies, and relatability to the show, making it a remarkable ensemble. Joey's character needed to stand out as unique among his friends, particularly from Chandler Bing. This decision to adjust Joey's intelligence contributed to the diverse and dynamic chemistry of the group.

Joey and Chandler: An inseparable duo

Joey and Chandler quickly emerged as one of the show's most beloved duos. Their camaraderie and unique bond captivated viewers, setting the gold standard for roommates. Despite their differences, the two friends shared numerous heartfelt moments, from Joey's struggling phase to his rise in the entertainment industry.

Their unwavering loyalty to one another, highlighted by Chandler's steadfast support, remains etched in the hearts of FRIENDS fans. Even when Joey could only choose one friend to accompany him to a movie screening, he selected Chandler, showcasing the depth of their friendship.

While the decision to "dumb down" Joey may have been initially motivated by the need for distinct characters, it ultimately led to some of the most iconic moments and catchphrases in the series. Joey's charming simplicity, exemplified by lines like "How you doin'?" and "Joey doesn't share food," became legendary and continue to inspire endless memes and merchandise. The evolution of Joey Tribbiani, guided by the creative hand of the show's directors, contributed to the enduring charm and appeal of FRIENDS.

