'I had taken things as far as...' When Brad Pitt confessed using alcohol to COPE after Angelina Jolie divorce

Back in 2019, Brad Pitt revealed that he used alcohol to cope with his problems after his breakup with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in 2016. There were also rumors that his drinking was one reason for their split.

Brad Pitt revealed using alcohol as an escape from past divorce

Pitt spoke about his struggles with fellow actor Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine. Hopkins mentioned, "I’ve read you had a struggle with booze and all that," to which Brad explained, "Well, I just saw it as a disservice to myself, as an escape." Pitt also admitted to abusing drugs and alcohol almost every day. He said I couldn't remember "when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something... since I got out of college." Pitt also shared in a September 2019 interview with The New York Times that he had sought help from Alcoholics Anonymous to become sober. He stated, “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges.”

During his time with Alcoholics Anonymous, Pitt found solace in the company of others who openly discussed their own struggles with drinking. He shared, “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.” Now, Pitt has come to appreciate the value of his past mistakes and missteps, finding wisdom in them.

Brad Pitt shared about his journey to sobriety

He shared this realization with Hopkins, saying, “I’m realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I’ve made that I’m not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else." PItt continued, "You can’t have one without the other. I see it as something I’m just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don’t feel like I can take credit for any of it. So you’re embracing all your mistakes. You’re saying, 'Let’s be our foibles, our embarrassment. There’s beauty in that.’ ”

Brad Pitt has gradually opened up about his journey to sobriety, especially in the aftermath of his divorce from Angelina Jolie. He spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous, finding a supportive and non-judgmental space where he could confront his own flaws.

