'I had that kind of...': When Robert Downey Jr. gave an insight and revealed what his younger self would've thought of his success

Witty, talented, handsome, funny... we will run out of adjectives to describe actor Robert Downey Jr. In fact, he is one of the few actors in Hollywood who has little to no haters. Ever since he played the most-loved-ever character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man, he became one of the most popular and lovable actors in the world. From facing a downfall to rising again, RDJ’s film journey is more like a book of inspiration. On that note, we bring to you an old interview of our Iron Man, wherein he had spoken about what his younger self would've thought of his immense success.

Robert Downey Jr once revealed how his younger self would have reacted to his success

While speaking to GQ , when Robert was asked if his younger self would be surprised to see where he has ended up now, he said, "Yeah. Yeah.”

The actor continued, “But, you know, back then, I had that kind of confidence that is like the guy who's getting out of his car, talking shit, and is probably about to get hammered."

He further added, "They always say, "If you make your wish list, oftentimes you'll shortchange yourself." Because usually, in the Western mode, it all has to do with a sense of material attainment. And what I've found is, I get off on the wonderment of, Oh, my God, dude! We have, like, an office!"

RDJ on what his younger self would’ve thought about his character Iron Man

In the same interview, when he was asked about what his younger self would think about Iron Man specifically, RDJ said that back in his time, the reference would have been Christopher Reeve or Michael Keaton.

"So I'd have been somewhere in the middle of either having a judgement on it or saying, All right, cool people are doing it. But I know that I must have read those comics before, or they were in the atmosphere. So what I would have said was, "Ugh, really? That's a second-tier superhero!" asserted the 58-year-old actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Robert was last seen in Oppenheimer and his fans are looking forward to his upcoming HBO miniseries, The Sympathizer . The actor is expected to woo his fans with his acting talent in a diverse range of characters in the miniseries. The miniseries is slated to be released in 2024.

