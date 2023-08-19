'I had to be flown into intensive care': When Sylvester Stallone needed urgent medical care during Rocky IV filming

Sylvester Stallone talked about a harrowing incident during the making of the iconic movie that nearly cost him his life.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Aug 19, 2023   |  10:13 AM IST  |  328
Sylvester Stallone (imdb)
Sylvester Stallone (imdb)

Key Highlight

  • Sylvester Stallone shared a previously untold incident from his time filming Rocky IV
  • Stallone said that he spent four days in the hospital and that he was surrounded by nuns

Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone, in The Making of Rocky vs. Drago by Sylvester Stallone, shared a previously untold incident from his time filming Rocky IV, shedding light on a potentially fatal incident that took place while the legendary boxing movie was being made.

A dangerous on-screen encounter between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren 

Stallone disclosed in a video titled The Making of Rocky vs. Drago by Sylvester Stallone on his YouTube channel that a pivotal scene involving Dolph Lundgren, who portrayed Rocky's adversary Ivan Drago, took a wrong turn. The intense filming of the boxing sequence led to a real-life altercation in which Lundgren went off script and inflicted severe injuries on Stallone. This unexpected incident resulted in Stallone requiring urgent medical attention and being flown to an intensive care unit in California from Canada.

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone's wife of 25 years Jennifer Flavin files for divorce

Sylvester Stallone (imdb)

From intensive Care to the director's chair for Sylvester Stallone

When asked about the incident, Stallone said that he spent four days in the hospital and that he was surrounded by nuns in the intensive care unit. Despite the fact that his wounds were potentially fatal, Stallone's willpower won, and he was eventually allowed to leave the hospital and return to finish the movie. He was surprised that the punch, which had sent him to the hospital, was absent from the movie's final edit. He was inspired by the missed opportunity to create a director's edit of Rocky IV that showed the punch. He said "I didn't feel it in the moment but, later that night, my heart started to swell, my blood pressure went up to 260 and I was going to be talking to angels. Next thing I know I'm on this emergency, low-altitude flight. I'm in intensive care surrounded by nuns." He also added "I had to be flown into intensive care to California from Canada."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce because of their huge age-gap

Rocky IV, released in 1985, achieved significant box office success, grossing $300 million worldwide. Stallone's resilience and dedication to his craft are evident in his decision to not only persevere through a life-threatening ordeal but also to revisit the film's narrative in a new director's cut. 

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone threatens to go ‘full rambo’ as daughter Sistine announces fake pregnancy

Advertisement

FAQs

Who is the silver stallion hero?
Sylvester Stallone, in full Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone, (born July 6, 1946, New York, New York, U.S.), American actor, screenwriter, and director who was perhaps best known for creating and starring in the Rocky and Rambo film series, which made him an icon in the action genre.
Is Sylvester Stallone richest actor?
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a fortune of 450 million, surpassing Stallone by 50 million. Another of Arnold Schwarzenegger's facets is that of politician. The actor was governor of California from 2003 to 2011.
What happened to Sage Stallone?
An autopsy by the Los Angeles coroner and toxicology tests determined that Stallone died of coronary artery disease caused by atherosclerosis, with no drugs detected other than an over-the-counter pain remedy. At the time of his death, Stallone was reportedly engaged.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!