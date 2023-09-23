'I had to get out': When Ryan Gosling's awkward childhood dance moves left him red faced

Six years ago, during an episode of The Graham Norton Show, Ryan Gosling found himself in an extremely awkward situation. The beloved Canadian actor, renowned for his talents in acting, singing, and dancing, turned beet red when the show aired a video of him as a child, performing a dance routine. Ryan was taken down memory lane in a most unexpected way. When the show's host, Norton, along with fellow celebrities Emma Stone, Sienna Miller, and Ben Affleck, decided to dig up some old childhood footage of Gosling's dancing days, our beloved Barbie’s Ken could definitely not stop blushing!

When Ryan Gosling turned red faced

In this cringe-worthy trip back in time, a youthful Ryan Gosling was seen grooving to the beat of Cathy Dennis's Touch Me as part of a dance troupe. What set this performance apart was the fact that Gosling was the only male member of the group, and he was strategically placed front and center. The result? A mesmerizing display of hip thrusts, slick spins, and dance moves that could rival any seasoned performer. Gosling said, “It’s a cutthroat business, I had to get out.”

As the video played, Graham Norton couldn't resist asking Gosling, "How old were you back then?" Gosling's response, delivered with a playful grin, was simply, "Old enough to know better." His quick wit and self-deprecating humor added to the hilarity of the moment, endearing him even more to the audience.

However, the embarrassment didn't stop at the dance moves. Gosling went on to reveal that the outlandish wardrobe he sported during the performance was entirely his own creation. "I wish I could say someone said, 'Here, you have to wear this,' but that was my idea," he confessed. Yes, those unforgettable purple and silver Hammer pants were Gosling's brainchild. It appeared he had quite the vision for his number, and it revolved around an ensemble that could only be described as flamboyant.

Ryan Gosling’s most recent dance moves!

Ryan certainly possesses a talent for dancing! Most recently, the world had the opportunity to witness his dance skills in action as he contributed to the choreography for the songs I'm Just Ken and Dance The Night Scene alongside Margot Robbie in the movie Barbie . Indeed Fans couldn't help but admire his impressive dance moves.

