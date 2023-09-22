'I had to go places mentally that I didn’t...': When Tom Holland revealed he was 'nervous and scared' acting in The Devil All The Time

Tom Holland is perhaps one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood. He's known for playing the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the MCU, and fans have come to like his charming but innocent personality on screen. Though back in 2020, the actor took on a darker role, that Holland admitted was difficult for him to channel. In The Devil All The Time, Tom plays Arvin Russell who can be described as a Gray character at best.

Tom Holland's on his character doing the right thing

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, in 2020 after attending the virtual premiere of the movie, the cast attended an online Q&A session with moderator Danny Leigh. When asked about his character, Holland replied, "He’s definitely … the glimmer of light in this film in the sense that he’s always just trying to do the right thing." But the "right thing" in this context was a bit more twisted, as Tom added, "It just so happens that in this film doing the right thing means killing people."

The then 24-year-old revealed he "had to put a lot of trust in Antonio [the director]" because The Devil All The Time is not the kind of genre Holland had experience with. Tom admitted, "I was really nervous and scared coming on set for the first time. I didn’t know I had it in me to play this type of character." Reportedly the actor had to go to places he didn't know he was capable of going to before mentally. He continued, "I had to go places mentally that I didn’t know I could go to or don’t think I ever want to go again." But as the tough part of acting out the character was over, the Spider-Man actor claimed he was "proud" of it.

Tom Holland's character and star-studded cast of The Devil All The Time

Arvin Russell played by Tom Holland, turned out to be one of the few characters in Antonio Campos's directorial that was not all evil by the end of the movie. Russell becomes the gray character who goes out to take revenge on those who have wronged his family, and he does so brutally.

Alongside Holland, the cast of the film was star-studded, with names like Harry Melling, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Robert Pattinson, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke, etc. associated with the project.

