‘I had to go…’: When Emma Watson revealed why she felt the need to quit acting

Emma Watson, widely recognized for her iconic role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, last appeared in a major film in 2018. She portrayed Meg March in the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig. Since then, Emma Watson has taken a step back from acting to focus on her advocacy work for gender equality and women's rights. Her commitment to social causes and her dedication to education have become central to her life, allowing her to use her fame as a platform for meaningful change.

In one of the interviews with Financial Times , Emma Watson was asked about why she left acting behind and to everyone’s surprise, her response was something that nobody could have expected.

She said, “I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

Watson continued, “I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say. And I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up. It was my decision; I should have done better.’”

Emma Watson supports trans community

Although the interview doesn't specify the projects Emma Watson is alluding to, it's conceivable that she might have been referring to the Harry Potter films themselves. This speculation arises due to author J.K. Rowling's controversial anti-trans statements, prompting Watson to vocalize her support for the transgender community on various occasions.

Back in April 2022, Watson did a cover story for British Vogue where she reflected on her frustration with how her role in Harry Potter has chased her into adulthood. She said, “I played a symbol. I know this, because she’s a symbol for me. I’m not [Hermione]. And I’m also not what, weirdly, my name has come to mean. Even people that are really close to me sometimes can’t let it go. Or see just me. And then sometimes I have to go, ‘No, no—I need exactly what you need. I’m just as human as you are. I’m just as insecure as you are. I struggle just as much as you struggle.’

