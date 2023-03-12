'I hate Selena Gomez': Hailey Bieber's former stylist posts controversial statement and fans are not happy

Looks like Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s infamous drama is not going to end anytime soon. The feud between the two is still brewing. And now there’s a new twist to the saga. Hailey Bieber’s stylist, Von Ford, has sparked fury with his “hate” comment against ‘Feel Me’ singer on social media. The conflict between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber has been going on for quite some time. It started with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, who allegedly took a jibe at Selena. After that, Kylie shared a comment to clarify things. To which, Selena replied ‘I’m a fan of Kylie’. Since then, there are hardly any signs of things settling down. Now Bieber’s hair stylist Von Ford lands in hot water for throwing shade at Selena Gomez.

Who is Von Ford? Why is he receiving backlash on social media?

Von Ford is a hairstylist who has worked for several celebrities as well as magazines. Recently, the famous stylist caught fire for posting hateful messages against Selena Gomez on social media. His account has already had the post removed. As soon as the post was shared by ‘Buzzing Pop’ on Twitter, social media users lost their cool. The deleted story that caused the stylist to face wrath was, "I hate Selena Gomez." He has also limited comments on his Instagram page.

Fans reaction to the recent fiasco

Von Ford took the internet by storm after sharing a hate comment which received a huge backlash from Selena’s fans. The ‘Cut You Off’ singer's fans have come in support of her and have slammed Hailey Bieber’s stylist. The first user commented, “he wants attention, that's all.” While the second user wrote, “Me seeing people say “he’s over” bruh he never started!!” The third person said, “This tells everything about that bully Hailey.” Another user wrote, “Hating Selena Gomez won’t make you successful btw.”

Also read: Fans call out Hailey Bieber for copying Selena Gomez as old videos resurfaces | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: Did Justin Bieber and Hailey split up amidst an eyebrow feud? Fans believe so | PINKVILLA