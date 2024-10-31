'I Hate Those Last Scenes': Martha Stewart Calls Out Netflix's Documentary For Making Her Look Like ‘Lonely Old Lady’; Report

Martha Stewart is a lady with class who can be caught in the latest Netflix documentary directed by R.J. Cutler. Meanwhile, the highly acclaimed icon recently shared her views about how she was not completely satisfied with her portrayal in the documentary, Martha.

While talking to the New York Times, Stewart had a distressed emotion while reviewing the recent documentary. She opened up, stating that the director had all the access to her archive and still used “very little” from it, which she stated was shocking to her.

Martha is a Netflix documentary that takes viewers through some personal archives that share never-before-seen photos, letters, and diary entries from her career. Moreover, the actress even stated that she tried to get rid of the last scenes “with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden.” However, the director refused to do so.

Shedding some light on the past, Stewart went on to explain that she had ruptured her Achilles’ tendon, following which she had to go through an operation. While she was “limping a little,” per the ever-loved television personality, Cutler didn't even mention why she had the posture, adding, “I hate those last scenes. Hate them.”

Meanwhile, in the interview, she even called out the “lousy” score in the documentary that Culter had used.

“I said to R.J., ‘An essential part of the film is that you play rap music,’” while also recalling that she had suggested artists such as Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. However, Cutler went ahead with a classical score, which Martha Stewart feels has nothing to do with her.

Further talking to the outlet, the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia stated that the entry focuses too much on her 2004 trial, while also complaining about the bad angles.

For those unaware, she was convicted on felony charges related to the ImClone stock trading case back then. Giving her honest opinion, Martha Stewart mentioned that she loved the first half of the documentary as it tells many things that people do know about her

Talking about the project, Stewart expressed her gratitude towards how Martha gives strength to other women, stating, “That’s what I wanted the documentary to be.”

The businesswoman then also went on to explain that following the release of this documentary, a lot of women have already come to her, seemingly making her their role model.

She stated to the outlet that the women had explained how they found their inner power that they didn't know they had within them.

Cutler has also worked on recent and epic entries such as Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry and Elton John: Never Too Late.

You can stream Martha on Netflix.

