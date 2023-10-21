‘I hate white…’: When Brie Larson discussed how she wanted more diversity in terms of film critics

Brie Larson has always been a vocal artist when it comes to the matter of representation in the Film Industry. The actor has advocated for better representation of women characters and directors as well as the need for the inclusion of minority stories in the films.

Another section of representation that she has sought in her career is that among film critics.

Brie Larson on the need for better representation among film critics

Film criticism is one of the most significant yet often ignored parts of the film industry. The critics may not be actually involved in the making of the film, but their contribution to a particular film’s perception among the audience is undeniable.

Many people decide to watch a particular film after seeing the reception it’s getting among the critics or review aggregator sites like IMDB or Rotten Tomatoes. That’s why it becomes important to know exactly who is reviewing our films. Brie Larson, while speaking at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in 2018, highlighted the importance of better representation among film critics.

"If you make a movie that is a love letter to women of color, there is an insanely low chance a woman of color will have the chance to see your movie and review your movie," the Captain Marvel star had said. "I don't need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn't work about A Wrinkle In Time. It wasn't made for him!”

Brie Larson on the importance of good reviews

It’s true that for certain films, the hype surrounding the films is enough to have the audience see them. Or the presence of a particular star. But as the world has increasingly moved towards the digital medium and there has been such an abundance of content that is available to be watched on streaming platforms, the audience today needs some form of motivation that makes them go see a film.

"We are expanding to make films that better reflect the people that buy movie tickets, but they are not allowed enough chances to read public discourse on these films by the people they were made for." the Room actress had said at the aforementioned event.

Reviews play a large role in the success of films that need that critical boost to entice the audience. Brie Larson had thus shared her views on the topic at the same event, highlighting how good reviews help a film reach the right audience.

