‘I Hated That': Sophie Turner Speaks Out on How Marriage With Joe Jonas Made Her Feel 'Trapped'

Sophie Turner has opened up about her divorce with Jonas Brothers member, Joe Jonas in her recent interview. Turner first met Joe at the age of 20 back in 2016, and the following year the former couple announced their engagement and eventually got married with each other in 2019. However, things didn’t go well for the parents of the two who decided to get separated from each other in September 2023.

The British beauty in her recent interview talked about how she struggled to adjust in the US, as she got constantly branded as a wife of the Jonas Brothers. Though she acknowledged the fact that Joe had no role in getting this feeling to her, she still felt lonely, insecure, and “trapped” during her time as the wife of Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner shared that she hated being called as “the wives” of the Jonas Brothers

The Game of Thrones actor in her recent interview with British Vogue , talked about how she, along with other Jonas Brothers' wives, Priyanaka and Danielle always got branded as "the wives" of the Jonas Brothers. Turner found this very problematic as she felt that her identity and individuality were being sidelined. Further, she clarified that Joe never made her feel that way yet she still couldn't ignore this troublesome prevalent conception.

She shared, “There was a lot of attention on the three brothers and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”

Sophie Turner confessed that she felt “trapped” in her marriage life

Further in her interview, Turner talked about this feeling of loneliness that constantly bothered her during her time in the US. After getting married in 2019, the couple lived together in New York, until they decided to move to Miami in 2021, to live with the Jonas family. However, these shifts were not easy for Sophie to adapt to, as they made her feel stuck in an unwanted situation, that too in the absence of her friends.

“We were in this community full of 50-year-old men, so imagine trying to make friends on the dog walk. I just felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage. It was amazing, yes, but I didn’t have any friends there,” Turner recalled.

Further, the Game of Thrones star talked about her worries concerning the future of her kids. Joe and Sophie share two daughters, named Willa and Delphine. Turner expressed her apprehension about her daughter’s future in a country in the US where gun laws are rampant and women are being stripped of their rights.

She stated, “I couldn’t fathom being a mother of one of those children knowing that this was something your country could fix, that they’d rather have rights to guns than give kids a right to life. Meanwhile, women in the US are being stripped of their rights, left, right and center. It all contributed to this feeling of, ‘I have to get out, I have to get out.’”

Joe and Sophie announced their separation in September 2023, filing for divorce as they released a joint statement for their fans. However, things got messier when Sophie slammed Joe with a lawsuit for not returning her kids to the UK and falsely holding onto their passports.

Though the lawsuit was later dismissed from the court on mutual agreement, the duo managed to come up with a temporary child custody agreement, as they try to move on in their individual lives.

